AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,712 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 7.5% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 143.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2.2% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 26,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

In related news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $669,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,054.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian R. Ace sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $253,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,381 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CBU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

CBU opened at $62.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.15. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.78 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.