AQR Capital Management LLC Has $353,000 Stock Position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,705 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chase were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Chase in the third quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Chase during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Chase by 526.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chase in the second quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chase in the second quarter worth about $203,000.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Chase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

In other news, Chairman Peter R. Chase sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,566,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,989.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,361 shares of company stock valued at $700,223.

Shares of CCF opened at $102.68 on Thursday. Chase Co. has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $120.48.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.91 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

