AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 74.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,475 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CEO James Warren Huff sold 81,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $14,290,791.57. Also, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 51,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total transaction of $9,224,819.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,224,819.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Shares of RETA opened at $125.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.64. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.17 and a 52-week high of $257.96.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,237.00% and a negative return on equity of 211.27%. The business’s revenue was down 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.