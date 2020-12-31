AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,006 Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,185,000 after buying an additional 51,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 947,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,173,000 after buying an additional 34,886 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 32.0% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 871,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,707,000 after buying an additional 211,217 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,789,000 after buying an additional 21,355 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 732,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,456,000 after buying an additional 12,886 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $61.43 on Thursday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $34.39 and a one year high of $66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.51). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

