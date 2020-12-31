AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,313 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGNX opened at $46.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.95. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $54.97.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.12. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 222.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 572.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,500 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 21,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $1,056,411.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,821,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,708 shares of company stock worth $3,041,126 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

