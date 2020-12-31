Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, AR Network reports.

APRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of APRE opened at $5.07 on Monday. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $50.37. The company has a market capitalization of $107.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average of $27.27.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.18. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $4,427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 52.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

