APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Shares Up 3.6%

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) shares shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.71 and last traded at $7.71. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.68.

APA Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APAJF)

APA Group develops, owns, and operates natural gas transportation and energy infrastructure in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, gas storage facilities, gas processing facilities, gas compression facilities, electricity transmission, electricity interconnectors, and renewable and gas fired power generation assets; and operates solar farms and wind farms.

