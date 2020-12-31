AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stake Cut by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,139 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth $110,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in AnaptysBio by 4,337.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the second quarter worth $102,000.

ANAB opened at $21.88 on Thursday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average of $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $598.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.20.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). Equities analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANAB. Truist raised their price target on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Guggenheim raised AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.43.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

