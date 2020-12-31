Analyzing Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

21.0% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Exact Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$50.87 million ($1.34) -3.06 Exact Sciences $876.29 million 23.24 -$83.99 million ($1.49) -90.87

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exact Sciences. Exact Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Exact Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -163.87% -89.65% Exact Sciences -25.27% -11.71% -6.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Exact Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50 Exact Sciences 0 3 11 0 2.79

Exact Sciences has a consensus target price of $127.93, suggesting a potential downside of 5.52%. Given Exact Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exact Sciences is more favorable than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Exact Sciences beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer. The company's pipeline products focuses on the research and development of enhancing Cologuard's performance characteristics, and blood or other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; Biocartis N.V.; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.