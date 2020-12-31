Analyzing Aradigm (OTCMKTS:ARDMQ) and Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES)

Aradigm (OTCMKTS:ARDMQ) and Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Aradigm shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 67.5% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aradigm and Second Sight Medical Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aradigm $14.47 million 0.05 -$10.70 million N/A N/A Second Sight Medical Products $3.38 million 14.43 -$33.59 million ($1.91) -1.10

Aradigm has higher revenue and earnings than Second Sight Medical Products.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Aradigm and Second Sight Medical Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aradigm 0 0 0 0 N/A Second Sight Medical Products 0 0 1 0 3.00

Second Sight Medical Products has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.48%. Given Second Sight Medical Products’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Second Sight Medical Products is more favorable than Aradigm.

Profitability

This table compares Aradigm and Second Sight Medical Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aradigm N/A N/A N/A Second Sight Medical Products N/A -977.63% -291.02%

Volatility & Risk

Aradigm has a beta of 3.01, indicating that its stock price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Second Sight Medical Products has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Aradigm Company Profile

Aradigm Corp. is a leading developer of advanced pulmonary drug delivery systems for the treatment of systemic conditions as well as lung diseases. Their hand-held AERx platform is being designed for the rapid and reproducible delivery of a wide range of pharmaceutical drugs and biotech compounds via the lung.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury. It also offers Argus II Retinal Prosthesis System for treating retinitis pigmentosa. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.

