Analysts Set PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) PT at $10.50

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFLT. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th.

PFLT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,381. The stock has a market cap of $405.53 million, a PE ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.90%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

In other PennantPark Floating Rate Capital news, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 7,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $79,374.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $187,705.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 26.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 61,357 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 19.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 303,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 48,533 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 13.6% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 363,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 43,385 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 50.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 171.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 28,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

