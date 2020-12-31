Analysts Set Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Price Target at $45.00

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

TIGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter valued at about $299,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the second quarter valued at about $444,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter valued at about $642,000. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIGO traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.02. 37,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,611. Millicom International Cellular has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $49.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.36.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Millicom International Cellular will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

