Analysts Set ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT at $53.13

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.91. The company had a trading volume of 223,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,560,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.88. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 1.88.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $446,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142,130 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,575,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $117,417,000 after buying an additional 2,066,948 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,562,445 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $174,968,000 after buying an additional 1,412,985 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 353.9% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,475,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $61,991,000 after buying an additional 1,150,237 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,805,342,000 after buying an additional 1,142,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.