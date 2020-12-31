Analysts Set Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Target Price at $88.89

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.89.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $48,113,445.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,581,947.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $431,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,922,730.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 516,991 shares of company stock worth $49,034,096. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth about $6,042,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 310.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter.

CDAY stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.78. 7,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,734. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $111.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,317.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.87 and its 200 day moving average is $85.29.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.52 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

