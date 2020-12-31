Analysts Set Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Target Price at $88.89

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.89.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.
In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $48,113,445.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,581,947.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $431,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,922,730.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 516,991 shares of company stock worth $49,034,096. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CDAY stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.78. 7,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,734. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $111.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,317.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.87 and its 200 day moving average is $85.29.
Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.52 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Ceridian HCM
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
