Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Metro AG (B4B3.F) (B4B3)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR: B4B3) in the last few weeks:

12/30/2020 – Metro AG (B4B3.F) was given a new €8.40 ($9.88) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/24/2020 – Metro AG (B4B3.F) was given a new €8.40 ($9.88) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Metro AG (B4B3.F) was given a new €8.40 ($9.88) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Metro AG (B4B3.F) was given a new €7.70 ($9.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Metro AG (B4B3.F) was given a new €7.50 ($8.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Metro AG (B4B3.F) was given a new €8.20 ($9.65) price target on by analysts at DZ Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Metro AG (B4B3.F) was given a new €8.50 ($10.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Metro AG (B4B3.F) was given a new €8.50 ($10.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Metro AG (B4B3.F) was given a new €7.50 ($8.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/20/2020 – Metro AG (B4B3.F) was given a new €7.70 ($9.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR B4B3 opened at €10.40 ($12.24) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of €8.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 million and a P/E ratio of 8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Metro AG has a 1 year low of €7.26 ($8.54) and a 1 year high of €13.50 ($15.88).

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Metro AG (B4B3F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro AG (B4B3F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.