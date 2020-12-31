Analysts Expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $479.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to post sales of $479.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $454.00 million and the highest is $505.97 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted sales of $472.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $452.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.70 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 12.43%.

SQM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

SQM traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.09. 509,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,574. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.57. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $50.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 485,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,752,000 after acquiring an additional 86,545 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after buying an additional 37,548 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 30,617 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,285,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

