Analysts Expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $213.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to announce $213.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $216.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $213.00 million. Paycom Software posted sales of $193.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year sales of $834.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $833.49 million to $837.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $971.13 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

PAYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.70.

In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.53, for a total transaction of $385,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 331,000 shares of company stock valued at $114,964,810. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,971,000 after buying an additional 383,268 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,761,000 after buying an additional 345,217 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,454,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 465.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,285,000 after buying an additional 251,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,554,445,000 after purchasing an additional 130,693 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software stock traded up $4.34 on Friday, hitting $452.25. 367,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.72. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $471.08.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Earnings History and Estimates for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

