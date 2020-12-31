Analysts Expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $329.07 Million

Equities analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will post $329.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $349.80 million and the lowest is $317.50 million. Nutanix reported sales of $346.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $312.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.52 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%.

NTNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nutanix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer raised Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Nutanix from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

NTNX stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,789. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.95. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average is $24.83.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $92,651.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,764.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 98,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $2,171,644.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,318.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 861,885 shares of company stock valued at $19,633,710. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 9.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,072,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,418,000 after acquiring an additional 94,084 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth approximately $640,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,379,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,285,000 after acquiring an additional 478,219 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 8.4% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. 66.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

