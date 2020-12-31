Analysts Expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.40 Million

Brokerages expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) will post $203.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $206.00 million and the lowest is $200.80 million. Investors Bancorp posted sales of $189.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year sales of $790.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $782.10 million to $798.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $819.15 million, with estimates ranging from $813.50 million to $824.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $201.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.45 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ISBC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Investors Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Shares of ISBC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.56. 972,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51. Investors Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $12.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 7.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 13.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,806 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 348,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 18,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

