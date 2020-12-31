Analysts Expect Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Foundation Building Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.15. Foundation Building Materials reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Foundation Building Materials.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $521.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Foundation Building Materials stock remained flat at $$19.21 on Friday. 876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,082. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Foundation Building Materials has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,864,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,744,000 after acquiring an additional 411,282 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 666,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after acquiring an additional 15,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 627,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after acquiring an additional 19,413 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 612,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 51,632 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 521,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 220,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

