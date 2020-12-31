Analysts Expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $128.15 Million

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to announce $128.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $130.00 million. CyberArk Software reported sales of $129.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year sales of $448.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $446.00 million to $449.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $479.73 million, with estimates ranging from $464.05 million to $529.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

CYBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth about $7,188,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth about $915,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 30.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 64,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 15,049 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $161.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,300.33, a P/E/G ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.34. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $69.50 and a 52-week high of $167.34.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyberArk Software (CYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.