Analysts Expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $128.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to announce $128.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $130.00 million. CyberArk Software reported sales of $129.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year sales of $448.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $446.00 million to $449.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $479.73 million, with estimates ranging from $464.05 million to $529.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

CYBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth about $7,188,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth about $915,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 30.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 64,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 15,049 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $161.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,300.33, a P/E/G ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.34. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $69.50 and a 52-week high of $167.34.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

