Analysts Expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.35 Million

Equities analysts expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to announce sales of $68.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.50 million to $70.20 million. Byline Bancorp posted sales of $68.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year sales of $269.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $267.20 million to $271.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $263.10 million, with estimates ranging from $259.00 million to $267.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $75.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Byline Bancorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Byline Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other news, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 9,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $119,637.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,569.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 268.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 35.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.42. 217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,608. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $20.73.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

