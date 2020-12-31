Analysts Expect Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.39 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) will report sales of $119.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aphria’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.71 million. Aphria posted sales of $91.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aphria will report full year sales of $532.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $513.91 million to $549.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $681.61 million, with estimates ranging from $625.21 million to $728.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aphria.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.63 million. Aphria had a net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. Aphria’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

APHA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Aphria from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aphria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Aphria from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aphria in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 540,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 75,400 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 96,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 46,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

APHA traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $7.06. 6,142,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,387,363. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 78.44 and a beta of 2.19. Aphria has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

