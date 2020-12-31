Analysts Anticipate Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Yatra Online posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Yatra Online in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ YTRA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.90. 247,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,930. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03. Yatra Online has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mak Capital One LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 7,800,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,513 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,613,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter worth about $441,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 59,229 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

