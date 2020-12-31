Analysts Anticipate Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $318.89 Million

Brokerages predict that Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) will announce $318.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verso’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $322.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $315.00 million. Verso reported sales of $587.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.88 million. Verso had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 9.89%.

VRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $97,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randy J. Nebel purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $145,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,084,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 307,755 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Verso in the second quarter worth approximately $3,560,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Verso by 6.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,802,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,222,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Verso in the third quarter worth approximately $847,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Verso in the third quarter worth approximately $672,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verso stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,389. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average is $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.04 million, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.89. Verso has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $19.34.

Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

