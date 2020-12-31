Analysts Anticipate Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will report $1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.29. Texas Instruments reported earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $5.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $6.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Texas Instruments.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.11.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $162.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $167.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.49.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $3,409,941.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $4,226,957.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,145,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,217,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,520,000 after buying an additional 1,907,982 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1,697.6% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,897,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,954,000 after buying an additional 1,792,160 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,131,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1,611.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 830,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,721,000 after buying an additional 781,854 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Instruments (TXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.