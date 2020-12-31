Analysts Anticipate Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to Post $0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Mueller Water Products posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Bernard G. Rethore sold 12,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $150,684.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $180,373.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,495.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $381,434 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 236.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

MWA stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.38. 28,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,450. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

