Analysts Anticipate Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) will report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Hormel Foods posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $46.44 on Monday. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of -0.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

In related news, SVP Steven J. Lykken acquired 6,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 5,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $259,860.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,498.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $637,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 124,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,270,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

