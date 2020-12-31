Analysts Anticipate Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Everbridge reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.69.

In related news, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.78, for a total transaction of $2,576,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Imad Mouline sold 5,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $591,536.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,507.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,824 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,022. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in Everbridge by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,580,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,769,000 after purchasing an additional 73,644 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 32.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,432,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,053,000 after acquiring an additional 354,213 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 13.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,072,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,798,000 after acquiring an additional 124,522 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 5.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 640,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,560,000 after acquiring an additional 35,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 98.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,476,000 after acquiring an additional 234,824 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.78. 3,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,146. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -62.20 and a beta of 0.73. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $77.60 and a twelve month high of $165.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.23 and its 200-day moving average is $131.86.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

