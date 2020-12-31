Analysts Anticipate Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.31 Million

Equities analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will report $4.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.54 million and the lowest is $1.50 million. Bicycle Therapeutics reported sales of $5.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $10.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 million to $14.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.95 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $14.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million.

BCYC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.95. The company had a trading volume of 34,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,082. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $317.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of -0.15. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $22.71.

In related news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 17,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $340,857.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,857.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $716,513. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 240.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,363,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,968,000 after acquiring an additional 962,652 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $7,972,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $3,277,000. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

