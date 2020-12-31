Amrita Ahuja Sells 4,994 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,198,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,323,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 1,854 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $371,170.80.

On Monday, November 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 2,035 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $407,142.45.

On Monday, November 9th, Amrita Ahuja sold 5,942 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.73, for a total value of $1,139,259.66.

NYSE SQ opened at $221.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.68 billion, a PE ratio of 356.52 and a beta of 2.68. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $243.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Square by 29.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Square by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Square from $44.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

