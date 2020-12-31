Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.04.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $22.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.04 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hung Do sold 193,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $2,911,311.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 564,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,484,540.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daphne Quimi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,696.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,696 shares of company stock worth $8,113,351. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $635,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 25,355 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 407,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

