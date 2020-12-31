Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FOLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.04.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $22.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.04 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Burke W. Whitman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.01 per share, for a total transaction of $27,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,967 shares in the company, valued at $665,775.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hung Do sold 193,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $2,911,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 564,507 shares in the company, valued at $8,484,540.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,351. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000.

Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

