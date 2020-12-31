Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Now Covered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 32.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.92.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $227.17 on Tuesday. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The stock has a market cap of $132.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.27.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

