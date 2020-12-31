Amex Exploration Inc. (AMX.V) (CVE:AMX) Trading Up 11.1%

Amex Exploration Inc. (AMX.V) (CVE:AMX)’s stock price was up 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.91 and last traded at C$3.91. Approximately 229,334 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 133,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.52.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMX shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Amex Exploration Inc. (AMX.V) from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Pi Financial set a C$4.35 target price on shares of Amex Exploration Inc. (AMX.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$318.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 985.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.67.

Amex Exploration Inc, a mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold and base metal projects in Canada. It holds interests in the Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company also holds 100% interests in the Cameron property which, consists of 13 mining claims covering an area of 731 hectares; Madeleine West property consisting of 11 mining claims covering an area of 617 hectares; Madeleine East property, which consists of 3 mining claims covering an area of 168 hectares; and Pusticamica property consisting of 46 mining claims covering an area of 2,600 hectares situated in Lebel-sur-QuÃ©villon, Quebec.

