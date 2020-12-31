American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Receives $35.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

AMWL stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.11. 109,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,418,469. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.04. American Well has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $41.80.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.72 million. Research analysts predict that American Well will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

