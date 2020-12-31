American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) were down 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.89 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 1,715,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,118,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AREC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of American Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Resources in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $68.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of -0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Resources Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

