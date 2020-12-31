American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) vs. Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG) Critical Survey

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) and Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Equity Investment Life and Federal Life Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Equity Investment Life $3.46 billion 0.73 $246.09 million $5.97 4.60 Federal Life Group $20.82 million 1.85 -$4.83 million N/A N/A

American Equity Investment Life has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Life Group.

Volatility & Risk

American Equity Investment Life has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Life Group has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for American Equity Investment Life and Federal Life Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Equity Investment Life 0 4 3 0 2.43 Federal Life Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus target price of $30.13, indicating a potential upside of 9.63%. Given American Equity Investment Life’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Equity Investment Life is more favorable than Federal Life Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.0% of American Equity Investment Life shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Federal Life Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of American Equity Investment Life shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Equity Investment Life and Federal Life Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Equity Investment Life N/A 9.89% 0.70% Federal Life Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

American Equity Investment Life beats Federal Life Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Federal Life Group Company Profile

Federal Life Group, Inc., through its subsidiary Federal Life Insurance Company, provides life insurance and annuity products to the middle American market. It offers whole, term, and universal life insurance, as well as retirement, accident and health, and final expenses products; and fixed interest and fixed index annuity contracts. The company offers its products through independent agents. Federal Life Group, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Riverwoods, Illinois. Federal Life Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Insurance Capital Group, LLC.

