American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Trading Down 2.3%

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ)’s share price dropped 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.01 and last traded at $31.01. Approximately 509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 9,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.76.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter.

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

