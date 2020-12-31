AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., operates as a theatrical exhibition company primarily in the United States and internationally. It owned or interests in theatres and screens. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is based in Leawood, Kansas. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMC. ValuEngine cut AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.09.

NYSE:AMC opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $347.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.60. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $7.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.95) by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.99 million. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 144.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -16.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 3,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $8,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,043,474 shares of company stock valued at $23,346,942. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 216.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 17.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

