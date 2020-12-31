Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

AMADY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. HSBC cut Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $74.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.06 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.30. Amadeus IT Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $489.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.48 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

