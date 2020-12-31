Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Altice USA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. TD Securities cut Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Altice USA from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.69.

ATUS stock opened at $37.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.11. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $35,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,132,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 46.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 231.8% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,074,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641,323 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 9.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,034,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,547,000 after purchasing an additional 584,670 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 16.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,057,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,489,000 after purchasing an additional 720,171 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 5.0% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 4,194,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,055,000 after purchasing an additional 199,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 10.4% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,078,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,390,000 after purchasing an additional 289,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

