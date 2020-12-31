Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of research firms have commented on ALSMY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Alstom stock opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22. Alstom has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

