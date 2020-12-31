Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $2,000.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird to $2,000.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,799.96.

GOOGL traded up $10.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,746.69. 22,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,791. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,763.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,584.79. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,843.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $1,220,881,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after buying an additional 445,690 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $475,176,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,718,812,000 after buying an additional 195,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

