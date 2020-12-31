Alpha Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:AHAC) Shares Up 0.2%

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07. 20,732 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 20,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:AHAC)

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.