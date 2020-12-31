Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

ALLT stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Allot Communications has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $370.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.92 and a beta of 0.68.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $34.75 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLT. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Allot Communications by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allot Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,255,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Allot Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 159,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

