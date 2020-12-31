Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Receives $18.06 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.06.

ATI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Benchmark raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

In other news, CFO Donald P. Newman acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $210,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,467. Allegheny Technologies has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $20.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.90.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.22. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

