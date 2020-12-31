Alianza Minerals Ltd. (ANZ.V) (CVE:ANZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.21

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (ANZ.V) (CVE:ANZ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 800388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12.

About Alianza Minerals Ltd. (ANZ.V) (CVE:ANZ)

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, and lead deposits. It holds interests in the properties located in Nevada, the United States; Yukon and British Columbia, Canada; and Peru. The company was formerly known as Tarsis Resources Ltd.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Alianza Minerals Ltd. (ANZ.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alianza Minerals Ltd. (ANZ.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.