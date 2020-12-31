Aldeyra Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,962 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,291% compared to the typical daily volume of 213 call options.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.39.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 103.7% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,285,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,757,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,514,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 267,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 578.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 305,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 260,076 shares in the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX remained flat at $$6.85 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,362. The company has a market capitalization of $265.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

