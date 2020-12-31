Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.07.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cfra upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of ALK stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $52.24. 16,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,609. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.77. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $68.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.80.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.94) by ($0.29). Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 70.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post -10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,328.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $34,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,197.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,130 shares of company stock valued at $659,102. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

